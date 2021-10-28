A Father Shot His Son Because He Played Guitar for Over an Hour

Fred Hensley Sr., a 79-year-old man from Blue Ash, Ohio, has been accused of shooting his 50-year-old son, Fred Hensley Jr., because he would not stop playing guitar and had reportedly been playing for over an hour at the time the firearm was discharged.

The father has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, as indicated in public records that were filed on Oct. 24, and is being held on $50,000 bond, although various local news reports have listed bond at $60,000, which differs from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts case summary.

Local 12-WKRC reported that Hensley Sr. shot his son in the side of his stomach with a .380 pistol because of his prolonged guitar playing, though it has been alleged that Hensley Sr. had intended to shoot the guitar and not his son.

After being shot, Hensley Jr. is said to have, in turn, attacked his father as emergency responders were en route to the Mohler Road home. The father sustained injuries to his mouth and parts of his face as a result of the alleged aggression by the younger Hensley.

In a recording of the 911 call between the elder Hensley and a dispatcher (obtained by Fox 19), he informed the police, "Yeah, I accidentally shot my son here," and later confirmed that the bullet had struck his son "in the side."

Fox 19 also indicated that police recovered the gun, a shell casing and the guitar Hensley Jr. had been playing, which had bullet holes in it.