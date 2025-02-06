What Fellow Rockers Said About Black Sabbath’s 2025 Reunion Show

What did some of rock and metal's finest have to say after the news of Black Sabbath's one-off reunion at the Back to the Beginning all-day concert was revealed?

While Black Sabbath's own Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler have all weighed in with comments on the epic music event which is likely to be the year's biggest show, some of the fellow musicians who are taking part in the special day have also had their say.

Most expressed their humbled appreciation for even being asked or considered for this performance on top of sharing their love and admiration for Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmats.

What Did Fellow Rockers Say About Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Concert?

Metallica offered, "Our admiration for @BlackSabbath runs deep, and we can’t wait to join them in Birmingham, England, on July 5 for Back to the Beginning: The Final Show!"

Anthrax's Scott Ian shared, "I am so proud to be a part of this!!! Thank you Black Sabbath. Thank you Ozzy. Thank you Sharon."

"It’s hard to put into words how excited and honored we are to take part in this. July 5th at Villa Park, Birmingham! @BlackSabbath and @OzzyOsbourne and a killer lineup! Yes, please! This is going to be amazing," noted Mastodon.

Ozzy Osbourne's onetime guitarist Rudy Sarzo shared, "I am blessed and grateful to celebrate Randy [Rhoads], Ozzy and our era of the band.

Sammy Hagar stated, "how could anyone refuse to be in this lineup! #flyinghighagain and #rockcandy got my choice of guitar, bass, drums guess who I'm gonna be jamming with."

Tom Morello, who has been chosen as the Musical Director for the show, stated, "THIS IS GOING TO BE THE GREATEST HEAVY METAL SHOW EVER. The last

@BlackSabbath show ever! (With all 4 original members!)! The last

@OzzyOsbourne show ever! And what an absolutely INSANE line up! It was a great honor to be asked by Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne to be the Musical Director of this once in forever event in the birthplace of Heavy Metal, Birmingham England. ALL ABOARD!!!"

"We are honored to be part of this! Our love for Black Sabbath is infinite," added Pantera.

See a full sampling of the social media posts with rockers discussing the Back to the Beginning all-day concert saluting Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne below.

What the Members of Black Sabbath Said

In the initial press release announcing the Back to the Beginning show, Ozzy Osbourne commented, "It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

Guitarist Tony Iommi offered in a social media statement, ""It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston. It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that"

Meanwhile bassist Geezer Butler shared a video statement through his Instagram. "Looking forward to seeing you all on July the 5th at Villa Park. It'll be the first time the Black Sabbath played has played in Aston since we used to live there. And where we wrote most of our first album — places like Aston Community Center and Burlington Hall down High Street."

"So it's a return home for us when it all started and it will be a very special occasion for us all. See you there,” remarked Butler.

About the Back to the Beginning Show + How to Get Tickets

The show will take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston Villa.

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon will all play individual sets.

Plus confirmed guests include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

More names are expected to be revealed shortly.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM GMT on Friday, Feb. 14 at Live Nation's U.K. website.