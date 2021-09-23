Fenix TX bass player Adam Lewis (pictured above, ca. 2000, seated second from left) has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his band revealed this week. The musician helped form the blink-182-aligned pop-punk act first known as Riverfenix in the 1990s.

For fans looking to help, the group have started an online fundraiser to assist with Lewis' medical treatment costs on GoFundMe. As of this posting, it's raised over $16,000 of its $25,000 goal. The campaign's being spearheaded by a fellow Fenix TX bandmate, guitarist Chris Lewis (who is not related to Adam), also a member of the punkers Unwritten Law.

"It is with a hopeful heart that I relay the news that our brother, Adam Lewis, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Fenix TX revealed in a post on their Instagram page on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

The message continued, "While it's still early in the process, Adam has already started chemo and will do a full round before any surgical options are explored. If you can and would like to help alleviate the burden of medical bills so Adam can focus on healing and resting during the battle of a lifetime, please donate here! If you are unable to donate, please share this message so that others who know and love Adam can join us in supporting him in whatever way they are able."

Fenix TX emerged from Houston in the mid-'90s, signed to California pop-punk bastion Drive-Thru Records and were championed by blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who at one point became their manager. Hoppus also appears in the video for the outfit's song "All My Fault."

The association garnered Fenix TX a deal with blink's then-label, the former major MCA, with which they released a 1999 self-titled LP (an updated version of 1997's Riverfenix) and 2001's Lechuza. Independently, Fenix TX subsequently issued the live LP Purple Reign in Blood (2005) and the EP CRE.EP (2016). Hoppus revealed his own cancer diagnosis in June; he recently completed chemotherapy.

Fenix TX, "All My Fault" Music Video

Fenix TX, "Threesome" Music Video