Watch This Guitarist Blast Through 50 Led Zeppelin Riffs in a Row

Fifty Led Zeppelin guitar riffs in a row? And how!

That's right. So who's ready for a good rocking? Prepare your eyes and ears for this sonic feast of classic rock courtesy of guitarist Andrea Boccarusso on YouTube. The stellar musician blasts through 50 Led Zeppelin riffs and makes it sound like a seamless medley sent straight from the heavens.

Crying won't help you and praying won't do you any good, to paraphrase Zep singer Robert Plant. For those ready to take the journey, go ahead and watch Boccarusso's video down toward the bottom of this post. Following that is the full list of 50 riffs the guitarist employs throughout the clip.

It's not the first time he's attempted such a massive feat. Back in 2016, Boccarusso shared a similar video where he ripped through 100 metal riffs. That clip kicked off with some Megadeth guitar heroics.

But although Plant himself can reportedly no longer relate to the group's classic "Stairway to Heaven," there's still plenty of fun in store for fans of the band. Just take a look at the Led Zeppelin-branded Hot Wheels die-cast toy cars that are cruising into stores this Christmas.

Guitarist Plays 50 Led Zeppelin Riffs in a Row - Dec. 20, 2019

1. "Whole Lotta Love"

2. "Black Dog"

3. "The Ocean"

4. "All My Love"

5. "Custard Pie"

6. "South Bound Suarez"

7. "Heartbreaker"

8. "Ramble On"

9. "Good Times Bad Times"

10. "Good Times Bad Times"

11. "In the Evening"

12. "The Rover"

13. "Night Flight"

14. "Down by the Seaside"

15. "Trampled Under Foot"

16. "The Wanton Song"

17. "Dancing Days"

18. "Immigrant Song"

19. "Bron-Y-Aur Stomp"

20. "Black Mountain Side"

21. "No Quarter"

22. "No Quarter"

23. "In the Light"

24. "Stairway to Heaven

25. "Ten Years Gone"

26. "Gallows Pole"

27. "Going to California"

28. "The Rain Song"

29. "The Rain Song"

30. "The Rain Song"

31. "Over the Hills and Far Away"

32. "Tangerine"

33. "Bron-Y-Aur"

34. "Friends"

35. "Rock and Roll"

36. "Communication Breakdown"

37. "Four Sticks"

38. "When the Levee Breaks"

39. "Your Time is Gonna Come"

40. "Your Time is Gonna Come"

41. "Thank You"

42. "Kashmir"

43. "Kashmir"

44. "Moby Dick"

45. "The Song Remains the Same"

46. "Achilles Last Stand"

47. "Achilles Last Stand"

48. "How Many More Times"

49. "Dazed and Confused"

50. "In My Time of Dying"