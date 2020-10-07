Filter’s Richard Patrick Composed Music for Recent Emmy-Winning Documentary

Congrats are in order for Filter's Richard Patrick and rock industry vet Daniel E. Catullo, as the documentary Breathe, Nolan Breathe recently won an Emmy.

Catullo, who has directed live concert productions for Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters, Creed, Staind, Chickenfoot, Steel Panther, Three Days Grace and Sully Erna among others, wrote and directed the documentary, while Patrick was brought on board to be the film's composer. The documentary, which arrived in late 2019, was presented the Best Documentary, Cultural / Topical at an Emmy ceremony taking place this past weekend.

Breathe, Nolan Breathe chronicles the events during and after a hazing of West Virginia University freshman Nolan Burch happened at an unsanctioned fraternity event that led to his death. The film takes a closer look at the simple acts that could have happened that could have changed the outcome.

Patrick told Loudwire about the film, "Hazing accidents happen every year. This documentary is a great educational piece on what to do in case of emergency. It was really great to work with Dan Catullo and the Burch family to help bring awareness to this subject."

The Filter frontman has gotten more involved with film scoring over the past year, also providing the music for the Ryan Phillippe-starring movie The 2nd. He's also been busy of late working on new Filter music. releasing a video for "Thoughts and Prayers" earlier this summer with more new music on the horizon.

This past fall, with the world premiere of the Breathe, Nolan Breathe, a new "Would You?" safety campaign was launched to better equip students for critical and potentially life-threatening situations, while also shining a light on anti-hazing measures.

A trailer for Breathe, Nolan Breathe can be seen below and the documentary can be viewed in full here.

Breathe, Nolan Breathe Trailer