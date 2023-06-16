Finger Eleven Announce Summer / Fall 2023 ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour

Canadian rockers Finger Eleven have been rocking out over seven studio albums surpassing two decades, and this summer and fall they'll be reflecting on their career up to present with their "Greatest Hits" tour of Canada and the U.S.

The trek comes in coordination with their newly release Greatest Hits album, featuring the recent single "Together Right," that was added to the collection. The band will kick off their summer touring tomorrow night (June 17) with a show at Four Seasons Park in Beaumont, Alberta, though the run officially kicks into gear on Aug. 4 in Barrie, Ontario. Three legs of shows will keep the band on tour in the U.S. and Canada into November of this year.

Frontman Scott Anderson shares: “I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road. This time we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

Finger Eleven's Greatest Hits actually arrived today (June 16) (available here), with a special vinyl release to follow on Aug. 25. As a bonus, the set also offers a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine” (a longtime live staple).

A limited-edition Blue Smoke pressing of Greatest Hits will be available exclusively via FingerEleven.com and CraftRecordings.com, and indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP.

READ MORE: 10 Best Canadian Metal Bands

Check out all of the tour dates listed below and look for more shows to be added this summer. Get your tickets to see Finger Eleven here.

Finger Eleven Greatest Hits 2023 North American Tour Dates:

June 17 - Beaumont, Alberta @ Four Seasons Park

Aug. 4 - Barrie, Ontario @ Allandale Station Park

Aug. 6 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Outdoor Stage - Queen City Ex

Aug. 9 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage - Saskatoon Prairieland Park,

Aug. 11 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Aug. 18 - Cold Lake, Alberta @ Cold Lake Exhibition Park

Aug. 20 - West Vancouver, British Columbia @ Ambleside Park

Sept. 2 - Omaha, Neb. @ Lot 2 @ CHNI Center

Sept. 3 - Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt

Sept. 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ District 142

Sept. 9 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 11 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 12 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Sept. 16 - Camden, N.J. @ MMRBQ

Nov. 20 - Cranbrook, British Columbia @ Key City Theatre

Nov. 24 - Camrose, Alberta @ Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

Nov. 28 - North Battleford, Saskatchewan @ Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts

Finger Eleven, "Together Right"

Finger Eleven, Greatest Hits Artwork + Track Listing

finger eleven, finger eleven greatest hits Craft Recordings loading...

1. Good Times

2. Paralyzer

3. Together Right

4. Living In A Dream

5. I’ll Keep Your Memory Vague

6. One Thing

7. Above

8. First Time

9. Falling On

10. Slow Chemical

11. Drag You Down

12. Welcome To The Machine