First Additional Member of Oasis Reunion Lineup Revealed

We now have the first confirmation of an Oasis band member joining the Gallagher brothers on tour this summer.

Since Liam and Noel Gallagher announced they would reunite for a 2025 tour, there's been plenty of speculation of who would be part of the Oasis reunion tour lineup. The group underwent multiple lineup changes over the years with the Gallagher siblings remaining the lone constant until their 2009 split. But now we know the first band member of the band that has been confirmed for the run.

Who Is Joining the Gallagher Brothers on Oasis' Reunion Tour?

The first confirmation of a band member joining the reunion tour is bassist Andy Bell.

The musician confirmed his involvement during an interview with Austrian newspaper OE24.

“I’m in and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ll see each other on tour. Or rather, you’ll see me – I’ll hardly be able to see you in the audience.”

Bell's involvement has long been rumored and he was part of the widely-circulated rumor from NME back in March citing sources close to the band that the Gallagher brothers would be backed by Bell, guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, guitarist Gem Archer and new drummer Joey Waronker. So far though, only Bell has actually come forth revealing his involvement.

The bassist joined the group in 1999, taking over for the group's initial bassist Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan. Bell had previously played with the U.K. shoegaze outfit Ride through their 1996 split after support of the Tarantula album. While a member of Oasis, Bell also played rhythm guitar and keyboards. Following the Oasis split, Bell went on to play with the Oasis spinoff Beady Bye and has spent time developing a producing career as well as doing some film scoring.

Oasis Plans for 2025

The Oasis reunion tour is set to kick off July 4 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It's the first of two nights (July 5) in Cardiff. The reunion run will continue exclusively in the U.K. through Aug. 17 in Dublin. After that, the band will head to Rogers Stadium in Toronto to kick off a North American tour leg on Aug. 24. Additional dates are also booked for Asia, Australia and South America this year.

All dates and ticketing information for the Oasis reunion tour can be found through the band's website.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher Responds to Fan About 'Leaked' Oasis Setlist

As for new music, earlier this week co-manager Alec McKinlay shared with Music Week, "This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to … there’s no plan for any new music."

But after the story circulated, Liam Gallagher countered on the X social media platform, "The only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time."

When asked by another fan why a manager would make that comment in an interview, the singer offered, "He’s the accountant."