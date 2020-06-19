Fit for an Autopsy Guitarist Goes Viral for Roadside Good Deed

Fit for an Autopsy guitarist Patrick Sheridan has been receiving some attention for a good deed helping a stranded young black female motorist who had run out of gas on the side of the road.

The woman recounted her tale via Twitter explaining, "I got stuck on the highway(wasn’t paying attention and ran out of gas).. This white man..tattoos all over, pulled up behind me, asked what’s wrong, then came back 10 mins later with gas and said 'I didn’t want the cops pulling up to 'help u' and fucking with you."

She added, "I didn’t realize I had run out gas. I was on my way to get an oil change. Then the car just started pulling(my car is relatively new so I was shocked)..my insurance company said it would take 90 mins for roadside assistance to arrive. And I looked up and saw his BMW. I’m honestly so shook. I mean this man SPED down the highway to the exit to go get me some gas. Then asked me if I needed money for gas(I didn’t)."

As the story circulated online, there were a variety of responses including some who gave her some trolling, but she later responded setting them straight on the purpose of her social share.

"The whole point of this tweet is that I don’t usually trust people who look like him so I didn’t except him to be so kind. It’s a lesson to me not to judge a book by its cover. What are some of@you not comprehending?," she explained, then adding, "Yeaaa I’m def not responding to any more of fucking weirdos who are somehow upset at this post. Mad because I’m surprised and touched somebody who looks like him helped someone who looks like me. Lmfao y’all are strange as hell. Moral of the story, don’t judge a book by its cover."

Sheridan's name was not mentioned in the initial post, but with the story going viral his identity was soon pointed out. At press time, the post had over 188,000 likes and had surpassed 26,000 retweets.

The guitarist, who admittedly is not frequently on his social media account, tweeted out, "Well, I guess im back on Twitter after not being on here for a pretty long time. Still don't really know how to use it, But here I am. What a wild day for me and the internet."

In the responses to his post, there were a number of fans showing their appreciation for the musician's act of kindness.