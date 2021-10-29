On Friday, Fit for an Autopsy shared the second single from their upcoming sixth studio album, Oh What the Future Holds, which will arrive in full in January 2022. The song is called "Pandora," and its unrelenting ferocity is tempered only by its underlying melody.

Not that Fit for an Autopsy fans would expect anything less from the longtime deathcore band that includes in-demand metal producer Will Putney and roadside good samaritan Patrick Sheridan among their guitarists. Vocalist Joseph Badolato, guitarist Timothy Howley, bassist Peter Blue Spinazola and drummer Josean Orta Martinez round out the group that will head out on an early 2022 tour with Enterprise Earth and others.

Watch the music video for "Pandora" — it appears to take its title from the Greek mythological figure rather than the music streaming service — down toward the bottom of this post, right after the lyrics for the track.

Fit for an Autopsy say, "This is one of our favorite new songs, as it touches on a lot of our influences all at once and represents a collective of our musical tastes. Lyrically, it describes the inevitable path to environmental destruction via the mechanisms we've permitted to control society. It's not an unfamiliar topic for FFAA, but an important one nonetheless and one we will continue to write about."

The video, directed by Max Moore, "paints this theme in a symbolic way, with the relationship between the characters acting as a parallel to our relationship with the earth," the band continues. "A world driven by extinction only ends in extinction. Thanks for listening."

Oh What The Future Holds is out Jan. 14. The album's lead single, "Far From Heaven," emerged last month.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday.

Fit for an Autopsy, "Pandora" Lyrics

Open Pandora, open Pandora Violent twitching towards the closing void

Through a maze of tortured pines

Where life withers as one

Broken kin, broken kind All who tread through the oil-soaked sea

Deserve the fate of the sinking sky

Our time here is not long

Broken kin, broken kind Hide your hells in the dirt

Where the dead define you

Hide your hells here on earth

Where death will find you The curse of coercion

Two sides of a horrid mask

Distorted dependence

Loyalists to the falsest flags

Wet work on the wasteland

White washing the rubble

It's never 'too many graves'

It's always 'not enough shovels' Stand in the eye of the storm

All is calm but then comes the killing Too many graves

Not enough shovels

It's never "too many graves"

It's always "not enough shovels" Turbines shriek

In smokestack sermons

True call to nature

The mortal burden The mother sleeps

In the blood of the future

The dead define you

Now death will find you A world driven by extinction

Only ends in extinction

Fit for an Autopsy, "Pandora" Music Video