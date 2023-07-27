Five Finger Death Punch's founding guitarist, Zoltan Bathory, will be a playable character in the new season of Call of Duty that arrives this summer for PlayStation, Windows and Xbox, according to a report from ThePRP.

In a tweet on Wednesday (July 26), Bathory revealed his involvement in the anticipated Season 5 of Call of Duty, in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, when the popular video game franchise drops the new update on Aug. 2.

The Five Finger Death Punch rocker also retweeted official Call of Duty stills showing his Call of Duty video game character in action. See them down toward the bottom of this post.

Bathory exclaimed, "Let's goooooo! It was a lot of fun working on this, all the body scans the photo shoots with the [Call of Duty] crew and my friends at TacGas. It's been a long time in the making . Can't wait for this to drop on August 2nd!"

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most popular series of first-person shooter video games around. Published by Activision, the franchise first emerged in 2003 and has since become one of the best-selling video game titles of all time, known for its intense gameplay.

Since a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that arrived in 2019, several seasonal game updates for the franchise have been released, the latest being Season 4.

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory in Call of Duty Season 05

Call of Duty Season 05 Release Date