According to reports, pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday (July 24), and a source close to the family told CNN that it was the result of an apparent drug overdose. As word spread throughout the entertainment industry, a number of her peers in the pop world offered their support and well wishes. In the rock world, Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael also weighed in on the subject, stating, "I hope that she comes out of this wake up call woke."

Kael, who has been open about his own path to sobriety over the past year, also offered words of encouragement to Demi and to others who are struggling with their own sobriety, stating, "For those who also struggle, you are not alone. You are also strong enough to beat this if that is what you want to do. No time like today to change life for the better."

Back in April, Kael revealed to the public that he was 57 days sober. At the time, he wrote, "I do this solely for myself. A great by product is to also show to any of you struggling that you too can do it." Stone Sour's Corey Taylor praised Kael for making his path to sobriety public, adding in a tweet, "Good for you man. I just passed 8+ years. If you ever want to talk, let me know."

Lovato has had issues with substance abuse in the past, and recently revealed she had relapsed after celebrating six years of sobriety. She recently released a new song called "Sober," apologizing for her lapse. Read more about Lovato at Popcrush.

Five Finger Death Punch Albums Ranked

FFDP's Jeremy Spencer Plays 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'