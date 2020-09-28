A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2, the forthcoming greatest hits compilation from Five Finger Death Punch, is packed with five previously unheard songs on top of a litany of of the band's biggest tracks. One of those songs is an acoustic and orchestral version of the fan favorite, "Wrong Side of Heaven," which has just been released.

The original version of the track, which first appeared on 2013's The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1, exists as a riveting power ballad that underscores Five Finger Death Punch's penchant for authoring songs with soaring, unforgettable passages.

In this newly released rendition, the group has retained that epic dynamic that made "Wrong Side of Heaven" such a success, this time feeding more into the interplay of the power ballad dynamic by positing acoustic guitars against cinematic swaths of orchestration.

Read the lyrics below and hear the previously unreleased version of "Wrong Side of Heaven" further down the page.

I spoke to God today

And she said that she's ashamed

What have I become?

What have I done?

I spoke to the devil today

And he swears he's not to blame

And I understood

'Cause I feel the same Arms wide open

I stand alone

I'm no hero

And I'm not made of stone

Right or wrong

I can hardly tell

I'm on the wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side of hell

(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell I heard from God today

And she sounded just like me

What have I done?

And who have I become?

I saw the devil today

And he looked a lot like me

I looked away

I turned away Arms wide open

I stand alone

I'm no hero

And I'm not made of stone

Right or wrong

I can hardly tell

I'm on the wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side of hell

(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell I'm not defending

Downward descending

Falling further and further away

Getting closer every day I'm getting closer every day

To the end

To the end, the end, the end

I'm getting closer every day Arms wide open

I stand alone

I'm no hero

And I'm not made of stone

Right or wrong

I can hardly tell

I'm on the wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side of hell

(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side of hell

(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven

And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell

The follow-up to Five Finger Death Punch's wildly popular A Decade of Destruction comp that was released in 2017, will be out Oct. 9 and will feature songs from the group's first seven albums, as well as more aforementioned previously unreleased goodies. For more info, head here.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Wrong Side of Heaven" (Acoustic Version)