Five Finger Death Punch Debut Acoustic Version of ‘Wrong Side of Heaven’
A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2, the forthcoming greatest hits compilation from Five Finger Death Punch, is packed with five previously unheard songs on top of a litany of of the band's biggest tracks. One of those songs is an acoustic and orchestral version of the fan favorite, "Wrong Side of Heaven," which has just been released.
The original version of the track, which first appeared on 2013's The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1, exists as a riveting power ballad that underscores Five Finger Death Punch's penchant for authoring songs with soaring, unforgettable passages.
In this newly released rendition, the group has retained that epic dynamic that made "Wrong Side of Heaven" such a success, this time feeding more into the interplay of the power ballad dynamic by positing acoustic guitars against cinematic swaths of orchestration.
Read the lyrics below and hear the previously unreleased version of "Wrong Side of Heaven" further down the page.
I spoke to God today
And she said that she's ashamed
What have I become?
What have I done?
I spoke to the devil today
And he swears he's not to blame
And I understood
'Cause I feel the same
Arms wide open
I stand alone
I'm no hero
And I'm not made of stone
Right or wrong
I can hardly tell
I'm on the wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side of hell
(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell
I heard from God today
And she sounded just like me
What have I done?
And who have I become?
I saw the devil today
And he looked a lot like me
I looked away
I turned away
Arms wide open
I stand alone
I'm no hero
And I'm not made of stone
Right or wrong
I can hardly tell
I'm on the wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side of hell
(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell
I'm not defending
Downward descending
Falling further and further away
Getting closer every day
I'm getting closer every day
To the end
To the end, the end, the end
I'm getting closer every day
Arms wide open
I stand alone
I'm no hero
And I'm not made of stone
Right or wrong
I can hardly tell
I'm on the wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side of hell
(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side of hell
(I'm on) The wrong side of heaven
And the righteous side, the righteous side of hell
The follow-up to Five Finger Death Punch's wildly popular A Decade of Destruction comp that was released in 2017, will be out Oct. 9 and will feature songs from the group's first seven albums, as well as more aforementioned previously unreleased goodies. For more info, head here.
Five Finger Death Punch, "Wrong Side of Heaven" (Acoustic Version)
