This fall, Five Finger Death Punch will issue the 17-track greatest hits album, A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2, which is the followup to the first installment of the compilation that came out in 2017. The new set will feature five previously unheard songs, one of which is a brand new track, "Broken World."

The digital and CD formats of the latest best-of comp will be available Oct. 9, and if you're holding out for a vinyl copy, those are set to arrive Nov. 20. A dozen of the tracks on A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 are taken from Five Finger Death Punch's first seven records, all of which were released under the Prospect Park label. The last greatest hits set was also certified Platinum according to a press release, an achievement the Las Vegas group certainly hopes to replicate.

Also included are three remixes (by Linkin Park's Joe Hahn, Steve Aoki and Felmax) as well as an acoustic version of "The Wrong Side of Heaven."

View the album art and track listing below and pre-order your copy of the album here.

Five Finger Death Punch were originally set to performed their rescheduled North American tour this fall alongside Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. However, the coronavirus pandemic has not subsided to the point where standard touring is possible and that rescheduled run was recently canceled.

Fans still have something to look forward to though as the group appears to have a movie in the works. They also released their eighth record, F8, earlier this year.

Five Finger Death Punch, A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 Album Art + Track Listing

Prospect Park

01. "Blue on Black"

02. "The Tragic Truth"

03. "Broken World" [new song – previously unreleased]

04. "I Refuse"

05. "The Pride"

06. "Hard to See"

07. "When the Seasons Change"

08. "Cradle to the Grave"

09. "Sham Pain"

10. "M.I.N.E. (End This Way)"

11. "Hell to Pay"

12. "Never Enough"

13. "Walk Away"

14. "The Wrong Side of Heaven" (acoustic version / new song / previously unreleased)

15. "Trouble" (Felmax remix / bonus track / previously unreleased)

16. "Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn remix / bonus track / previously unreleased)

17. "Bad Company" (Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki remix / bonus track / previously unreleased)