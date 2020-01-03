Five Finger Death Punch Debut Crushing New Song ‘Full Circle’

Five Finger Death Punch have debuted "Full Circle," the second single from their forthcoming eighth studio album, F8.

The track is a full tilt bruiser, utilizing jagged, stuttering, pit-born riffs set against an anthemic arena drum beat. "Full Circle" figures to be an instant live favorite once Five Finger begin performing the track on their upcoming tours in support of the new record.

Singer Ivan Moody, who largely used F8 as an opportunity to chronicle the highs and lows of his path to sobriety, encourages listeners to be free-thinking individuals, but realizes he doesn't have the power to "change the world." Instead, he now is able to see through all the chaos and laughs, having now turned his life around, coming, as the title indicates, full circle.

Read the lyrics to "Full Circle" directly below and listen to the song further toward the bottom of the page.

This is not a test, this is not a test

This is not a test, this is not a test That’s it, I fucking had it, I can’t take it anymore

Yeah, I know now why I’m losing, well just look who’s keeping score

Got a vermin preaching sermon telling me how I should think

While they’re busy counting backwards you’re there busy counting sheep I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world)

I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)

I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)

So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle) Full circle This is not a test, this is not a test

This is not a test, this is not a test There’s a demon selling freedom to a martyr on TV

While you’re watching you should Google all the ways you’ve been deceived

There’s a new season of treason that you really outta see

And the bridges that they’re burning, well they all lead back to me I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world) I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)

I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)

So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle) Full circle I know I’m never gonna change the world

I’m not sure that I could even if I tried Full circle I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world) I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)

I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)

So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle) This is not a test, this is not a test

This is not a test, this is not a test (full circle)

This is not a test, this is not a test

This is not a test, this is not a test (full circle)

F8 will be out Feb. 28 and can be pre-ordered here.

Fans can look forward to hearing new songs on Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming European and North American tour legs. The European trek begins on Jan. 14 and features support from Megadeth and Bad Wolves. Meanwhile, the North American jaunt (see dates below) launches on April 8 with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills as the supporting acts.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Full Circle"

Five Finger Death Punch / Papa Roach / I Prevail / Ice Nine Kills 2020 U.S. Tour

April 08 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

April 10 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

April 11 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

April 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 14 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

April 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 23 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum

April 27 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

May 05 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

May 06 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Center

May 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate

May 20 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center