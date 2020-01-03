Five Finger Death Punch Debut Crushing New Song ‘Full Circle’
Five Finger Death Punch have debuted "Full Circle," the second single from their forthcoming eighth studio album, F8.
The track is a full tilt bruiser, utilizing jagged, stuttering, pit-born riffs set against an anthemic arena drum beat. "Full Circle" figures to be an instant live favorite once Five Finger begin performing the track on their upcoming tours in support of the new record.
Singer Ivan Moody, who largely used F8 as an opportunity to chronicle the highs and lows of his path to sobriety, encourages listeners to be free-thinking individuals, but realizes he doesn't have the power to "change the world." Instead, he now is able to see through all the chaos and laughs, having now turned his life around, coming, as the title indicates, full circle.
Read the lyrics to "Full Circle" directly below and listen to the song further toward the bottom of the page.
This is not a test, this is not a test
This is not a test, this is not a test
That’s it, I fucking had it, I can’t take it anymore
Yeah, I know now why I’m losing, well just look who’s keeping score
Got a vermin preaching sermon telling me how I should think
While they’re busy counting backwards you’re there busy counting sheep
I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world)
I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)
I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)
So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle)
Full circle
This is not a test, this is not a test
This is not a test, this is not a test
There’s a demon selling freedom to a martyr on TV
While you’re watching you should Google all the ways you’ve been deceived
There’s a new season of treason that you really outta see
And the bridges that they’re burning, well they all lead back to me
I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world) I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)
I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)
So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle)
Full circle
I know I’m never gonna change the world
I’m not sure that I could even if I tried
Full circle
I know I’m never gonna to change the world (change the world)
I’m not sure that I could even if I tried (full circle)
I know I’m never gonna to save the world (save the world)
So I’ll sit here laughing as it all goes by (full circle)
This is not a test, this is not a test
This is not a test, this is not a test (full circle)
This is not a test, this is not a test
This is not a test, this is not a test (full circle)
F8 will be out Feb. 28 and can be pre-ordered here.
Fans can look forward to hearing new songs on Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming European and North American tour legs. The European trek begins on Jan. 14 and features support from Megadeth and Bad Wolves. Meanwhile, the North American jaunt (see dates below) launches on April 8 with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills as the supporting acts.
Five Finger Death Punch, "Full Circle"
Five Finger Death Punch / Papa Roach / I Prevail / Ice Nine Kills 2020 U.S. Tour
April 08 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
April 10 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center
April 11 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
April 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 14 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
April 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
April 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 23 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum
April 27 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
May 05 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
May 06 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
May 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Center
May 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate
May 20 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
