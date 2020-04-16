Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Donating CBD Hand Sanitizers to Veterans Charities

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody launched his Moody's Medicinals CBD and non-CBD line of health and wellness products last year, and now he's sending some of his products out to help those in need.

Moody Medicinals has announced plans to donate thousands of their new CBD hand sanitizers to various veteran-led and veteran-serving charities across the country. In addition, all Moody's Medicinals customers will receive a CBD hand sanitizer free with every purchase of the Moody's Soothies lozenges. All other previous Moody's Medicinals customers who have purchased products via the company's website will also receive a free CBD hand sanitizer spray.

For those wondering, the sanitizers contain the CDC-recommended 70 percent alcohol ingredient for sanitization and no THC. Meanwhile, the new Moody’s Soothies lozenges are vegan, will be available in Lemon and Peppermint flavors, with 10 Calories and 30 servings per container. The Soothies lozenges contain no artificial colors or flavors and no sugar, corn, gluten or corn syrup and no THC, but all of the benefits of CBD.

“Many people are experiencing the uncertainty of this moment, and none more so than our veterans. Over 10 percent of our veterans have PTSD in a given year. We have to make sure we are keeping our veterans in mind during this difficult time,” says Moody, who has already revealed that the Workshops for Warriors organization will be one of the beneficiaries of their action.

Workshops for Warriors provides quality training, accredited STEM educational programs and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field. Get more info here.

As for Moody's Medicinals, see all of the products available for purchase via the Moody's Medicinals website.