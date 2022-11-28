Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody is expanding his Moody's Medicinals venture, introducing a new line of high-quality, edgy cannabis. "Greenings by Moody's Medicinals" features a variety of premium flower, infused pre-rolls and gummies that were created through a partnership with Exhale Brands and Exhale Dispensary in Moody's home base of Las Vegas.

“For years, I’ve had a very public struggle with alcohol addiction, and being prescribed an excessive amount of medication for my imbalances felt overwhelming and completely non-conducive to recovery,” said Moody. “I wanted something natural that wouldn’t leave me poisoned with sluggish side effects that countered my life on the road. Greenings was born as a result of the emotional and physical relief I found through cannabis and through my partnership with Exhale Brands, we created a powerful line made with the most high-quality ingredients that's reflective of my edgy lifestyle.”

The Five Finger Death Punch singer started his Moody's Medicinals business back in 2019, focusing on a premium CBD health line. The Greenings products will now add to his business with the products becoming available next month at the Exhale Dispensary.

The new items carry names such as Angel De La Muerte, Ill Moody and Mood Swings. Meanwhile, there are Greenings' gummies available in Strawberry, Dragon Fruit Punch and Sour Blood Orange. Moody is also set to expand his base of operation taking the brand to California and Arizona in the near future.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ivan Moody on his new cannabis line. Between his global success with Five Finger Death Punch along with his Moody’s Medicinals line of CBD products, Ivan brings a unique passion to everything he touches,” said Pete Findley, CEO of Exhale Brands. “His cannabis line brings with it an edge that fans of Ivan and the band can totally relate to.”

As for Moody's night job, Five Finger Death Punch continue to support their latest album, AfterLife, which was one of Loudwire's 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022. You can catch FFDP on tour and get your tickets for their current dates right here.

New 'Greenings by Moody's Medicinals' Cannabis Line See the latest items from Ivan Moody's Moody's Medicinals new 'Greenings' line.