Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody is set to release Dirty Poetry From the Contagiously Contorted and Quixotically Twisted Mind of Ivan L. Moody, an illustrated collection of poetry, through Z2 Comics just in time for Halloween this fall.

"Out of all the projects I’ve undertaken this is something truly out of the ordinary, completely unorthodox, and without ‘creative walls.’ It is by far the oddest thing I’ve ever done (and that’s saying something)," Moody commented.

For the poetry book, the Five Finger Death Punch frontman partnered with Blake Armstrong, who handled all of the watercolor illustrations that accentuate Moody's words.

"I had no idea how this would turn out but thankfully — between Blake and myself — I’m ecstatic with this first edition of Dirty Poetry," added Moody, suggesting a sequel is inevitable.

"I’m intrigued and excited to share this FULL DOSE of my thought provoking/chaotic and emotionally stimulating artistic vision with all of you. Welcome... to My rabbit hole," he went on.

Armstrong offered, "Dirty Poetry definitely stands out as one of the more free and unique creative experiences I've had in my career. Ivan's overall vision for this book was so twisted and tantalizing it would have been hard to keep me away from it. Our collaboration was truly a blast, and I think the love shows on every page. My only hope is that the readers enjoy the book at least half as much as we did working on it. It's gratifying to be a part of something so weird, unexpected and special."

The 104-page book is available for pre-order now through the Z2 Comics webstore. View the Dirty Poetry cover and two page samples below.

Ivan Moody, Dirty Poetry Cover + Page Samples

Z2

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics