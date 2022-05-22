Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Injures Eye in Onstage Laser Beam Accident

The Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach has provided several challenges this weekend. Five Finger Death Punch played Thursday night (May 19), and during their set singer Ivan Moody sustained an eye injury.

Speaking via a video post on his Instagram account (that has since been deleted, but was transcribed by Blabbermouth), Moody revealed, "During the set I got overheated, and I walked back and I passed out… I was grabbing towards Charlie's [Engen] kit. And the heat — it was exhausting. Charlie almost passed out too. And I reached for a cymbal and I felt myself going under. And so I ran back. And I was okay. My [guys] helped me out. And as I'm coming back onstage, one of the lasers kicked backwards, 'cause I tripped basically over it, and it shot me in the eye. And these things are like… they basically have the power of a minor supernova; they're really bad."

He later offered, “So when I go to Europe here in a couple of weeks, you all might be seeing me with a fucking patch on my eye. Go ahead. Make fun. Don’t care. But it is what it is. I had a blast. Like I said, I’m really sorry. I felt like I got exhausted [during the Welcome To Rockville set] — the weight of the humidity. 85 percent humidity in 90-degree weather, it takes a toll. And I saw a lot of you falling down. And when I went to the E.R., there were a lot of you out there.”

Moody was eventually treated for the eye injury at a nearby hospital, and during his visit he ran into several other fans who had attended the festival that were being treated for assorted ailments and Instagram posts with Moody describing his injury and visiting with fans can be viewed below.

Moody will get a bit of a break before the band heads off to Europe for their next round of tour dates. The trek will kick off June 12 at the Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Five Finger Death Punch weren't the only ones who felt the effects of the weather over the weekend. On Friday, Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Skillet all had their sets thwarted due to inclement weather, while Megadeth missed their set due to travel delays.