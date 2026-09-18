Loudwire Nights has teamed up with Five Finger Death Punch to give you the opportunity to win one of the exclusive silver vinyl editions of their new Legacy album!

In many ways, this new album is representative of the band's nearly 20 year journey. It's a hard-hitting, aggressive rock record that came together over a three-year period in which the band whittled down from 30 songs to deliver a record that truly lives up to the Legacy name that's bestowed upon it.

Fans were first treated to the stellar lead single "Eye of the Storm," as well as "De Opresso Liber" and "Nails in the Coffin" ahead of the album's release over the summer. Zoltan Bathory says "a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles and everything we've experienced over the last two decades."

Back in June, Bathory told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong that he was surprised when he started seeing comments that "Five Finger Death Punch are back," adding, "It's funny, well, we didn't go anywhere. This is the longest period that we didn't put out a record ... We had a little bit of time, not that we had time off, we never have time off, but we didn't put out a record for three years. So basically, that's what it is."

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Talks 2026 Tour, New Album + the Fan Moments That Hit You Hard

How to Enter the Contest

This Five Finger Death Punch Legacy silver vinyl contest runs through next Friday (Sept. 25) at 9AM, so be sure to get your entry in before time runs out. Legacy arrives today (Sept. 18) and is currently available to purchase.

Loudwire Nights will select five lucky winners from the entries submitted, so the first thing you need to do is enter. Use the form provided at the bottom of this post to provide your contact details so we know where to send the vinyl if you are selected.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, see Five Finger Death Punch as we revisit the best rock song of each year of the 2010s.

