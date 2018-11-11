However, Flea would learn a day later that his home had indeed been spared, thanks to one of his neighbors who decided to stay behind. "The Los Angeles air is thick with smoke, ash, and ember and the danger has not passed. My house might have burned down down last night were it not for my friend Eric (in the second pic) who defied the evacuation orders and stayed up all through the night armed with his wits and a garden hose, and put out all the little fires at my house and my neighbors, saving our asses. He is a brave and beautiful, a selfless and kind man. So I was able to go be silly with my kids today and go get our nails painted funny colors, without bearing the heavy weariness of having lost all my stuff," stated Flea in his posting, also adding, "We are not out of the woods yet, but with people like eric around we are gonna be ok. Times like these we have to do everything we can to help each other, listen to each other, step up for our neighbors. Empathy is everything, our greatest trait."