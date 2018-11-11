Flea’s Home Spared From California’s Woolsey Fire Thanks to Neighbor
It has been a stressful weekend for many SoCal denizens as the Woolsey Fire spread quickly on Friday (Nov. 9), forcing mass evacuations in Malibu and parts of the San Fernando and Conejo Valleys. Among those affected by the fires was Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who kept fans updated on his safety via social media.
"We're not sure if our house has burnt down or not, so we are taking solace in a good face masking," said the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist in a lighter moment on his Instagram account after what had been a difficult day.
However, Flea would learn a day later that his home had indeed been spared, thanks to one of his neighbors who decided to stay behind. "The Los Angeles air is thick with smoke, ash, and ember and the danger has not passed. My house might have burned down down last night were it not for my friend Eric (in the second pic) who defied the evacuation orders and stayed up all through the night armed with his wits and a garden hose, and put out all the little fires at my house and my neighbors, saving our asses. He is a brave and beautiful, a selfless and kind man. So I was able to go be silly with my kids today and go get our nails painted funny colors, without bearing the heavy weariness of having lost all my stuff," stated Flea in his posting, also adding, "We are not out of the woods yet, but with people like eric around we are gonna be ok. Times like these we have to do everything we can to help each other, listen to each other, step up for our neighbors. Empathy is everything, our greatest trait."
Things are not as certain for Tool guitarist Adam Jones, who posted that he was safe in Malibu. After thanking fans for their love and support in an artistic rendering, Jones also posted some of the scary looking shots as the smoke billowed over Malibu's picturesque landscape.
He added, "Thank you for all the concern love and support. *This is crazy & heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires. I hope our home survives. If not - it’s just 'stuff' and I have my best friend Korin & our 2 boys safe & sound."
As of Saturday evening, the Woolsey Fire had burned 83,725 acres and was deemed five percent contained. Over 57,000 structures had been threatened with 177 destroyed.
