Fleshgod Apocalypse Singer Undergoes Reconstructive Hand Surgery Related to 2021 Accident

Fleshgod Apocalypse singer Francesco Paoli has revealed that he's still dealing with the aftermath of a 2021 rock climbing accident five years later, now undergoing reconstructive hand surgery.

The vocalist shared a new health update via this Instagram in which he provided photos from his recent surgery showcasing his "new hand."

What Did Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoil Say About His Recent Surgery?

"Yes, after 5 years I’m still working on fixing what’s fixable and after sorting out my arm and foot, we finally moved on to my left hand," revealed the Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist.

"Due to my ulnar nerve interruption, I basically lost sensation and most of the muscles that lie between the bones of my hand. Unfortunately, that is gonna stay; I accept it and worked out exotic solutions (like rubber bands) to keep doing what I love the most, playing. But my hand was almost skeletal and we had to do something to protect the structures that were still working in there, like bones, ligaments, veins, tendons, etc.," he added.

"So a couple of weeks ago, I underwent another reconstruction surgery and here is my 'new' hand," he shared. "They took some tissue from my hip and transplanted it into the 'empty' areas of my hand. It looks and feels much better! Also, it’s super cool to know that thanks to science I have a piece of my leg in my arm and some hip in my hand, ahah!"

Paoli revealed that the surgery went well, but this is not the end of his medical journey. He shared that there will likely be another "refinement" done next year, but the band has accounted for the probability and left space in their schedule to avoid missing any shows.

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Paoli ended with a message of appreciation to all those who've lent their support and medical expertise and he's continued his recovery. He also spoke about others he's met dealing with far more significant physical challenges facing them.

"They’re the true warriors, together with all the doctors, researchers, scientists, nurses and so on who never surrendered to what idiots call fate despite the increasing lack of proper work conditions. There is no fate, there is no chance, there’s only the incredible complexity of life and we should all embrace it with a big smile like they do every day," he concluded.

What Initially Happened to Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli?

It was August 2021 when the Fleshgod Apocalypse singer was initially injured. Paoli was injured in a rock climbing incident in the Gran Sasso mountains in Abruzzo, Italy and was left with "several fractures" that left him hospitalized.

In March of 2022, Paoli underwent additional surgery after an ulnar nerve wasn't healing as he hoped.

Though the injury was a bit of a setback, the band has returned to recording in the aftermath. They has since released the 2024 album Opera. At present, the band has no current tour dates scheduled.

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