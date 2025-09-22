Foo Fighters Announce Another Last-Minute 2025 Pop-Up Show at Small Venue

Foo Fighters have just added yet another pop-up show in advance of their fall touring overseas. This latest appearance is set for Tuesday (Sept. 23) and is taking place on the East Coast.

Foo Fighters recently returned to the concert stage for the first time in a couple of years and introduced new drummer Ilan Rubin in the process. After playing a pair of West Coast shows in California, their attention is now turning to the East Coast.

Over the weekend, the band played a show at Washington, D.C.'s Black Cat and they've got another small venue booked to get them back into playing shape.

Where Will Foo Fighters Play Next?

The latest addition to the band's touring itinerary is the small club Toad's Place in New Haven, Ct. The venue is said to be able to hold between 700 and 800 people. The show will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 23 with doors set to open at approximately 6PM.

How Can I Get Tickets?

Per a Foo Fighters posting, tickets will be $30 for the show. Ticket sales will be available in person only and will begin at 4pm ET TODAY Monday, Sept. 22 at Toad’s Place. The person attending the event must be present at the time of the purchase with their physical ID and credit card. No transfers will be allowed. No Exceptions.

There is a 2-ticket limit per person. Payment must be made using credit and debit cards only. No cash. If you purchased two tickets, you and your guest must enter the venue together.

The show is General Admission standing.

Are There Any Other Foo Fighters Dates?

At present, the only confirmed Foo Fighters dates are taking place outside of the U.S. There are shows starting Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia and currently scheduled through Nov. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.

All shows and ticketing information can be found through the Foo Fighters website.

However, as stated, it should be noted that the band have been playing a series of pop-up shows stateside with little advance notice and ticketing typically limited to being purchased as the venue where the group is playing. Stay tuned to the band's socials and website to see if additional shows are announced.