Foo Fighters have canceled their performance at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival, which would have been the band's first appearance since Dave Grohl shared a statement on his newborn daughter earlier this month.

The festival will take place in at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sept. 28 and 29, and Foo Fighters were set to headline the event on Sunday night. Jack White and Greta Van Fleet have since been added to the lineup in place of Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters didn't explain the reason for the cancelation.

"Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival," the band wrote in a brief statement on their social media. "Please check the festival website for more information."

The festival would have been Foos' first appearance since Grohl announced the birth of a baby daughter outside of his marriage in early September.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," the singer wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

There is no evidence to suggest the cancelation is related to this situation.

Foo Fighters wrapped up their 2024 North American headlining trek on Aug. 18 in Seattle, Washington. As of now, their website does not currently list any performances for 2024 or beyond.