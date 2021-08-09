Playing onstage with your musical heroes is a dream for a lot of kids, and one lucky Foo Fighters fan was given that opportunity a couple of days ago when Dave Grohl invited her to play "Monkey Wrench" on the guitar.

An attendee of the show, which took place in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Aug. 5, uploaded a video of a fan named Lauren onstage with the band. According to the YouTuber's video description, this was the first time the singer invited someone from the crowd to play onstage with them in two years.

Grohl jokingly told her to stay six feet away before introducing her to the crowd and asking if she could play the guitar. Once she confirmed, he took his guitar off himself and handed it to her.

"You ever play a show this big? It's fucking cool," Grohl said. "You're not nervous, are you?"

Lauren denied feeling any fear, then broke out into "Monkey Wrench" with the band and absolutely nailed it. "She fucking knows this song!" the frontman shouted mid-verse.

Check out the video below.

There have been a lot of instances of Grohl interacting with fans throughout the years. One of the more notable recent cases was with child prodigy Nandi Bushell, who challenged the rocker to a drum competition online last year. Not only did Grohl participate in the drum-off with her, but he actually wrote a song for her.

Another heartwarming story came from a Foo Fighters fan on TikTok, who detailed meeting the vocalist at a restaurant, and spending about 20 minutes talking about music and playing the guitar with him.

He's created a lot of very memorable moments for some of his fans. Go Grohl!

Foo Fighters - "Monkey Wrench" With Fan