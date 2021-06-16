Anti-Vaccine Protestors Picketed Foo Fighters Indoor Show Return

Foo Fighters made their live concert return Tuesday night (June 15) in Agoura Hills, Calif., but after announcing that their club show would be for those who had been vaccinated for COVID-19, they were met with anti-vaccine protestors, including actor Rick Schroder.

Schroder had voiced his opposition to the band's decision to only allow those who had been vaccinated to attend the performance earlier in the week, posting, "Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Fool." While Schroder was not spotted carrying a sign like many in the line were, he joined those marching.

The actor was among several dozen protestors who gathered outside the Canyon Club where a 600-person capacity crowd was set to catch Foo Fighters first indoor date back with a full audience since the pandemic hit.

Signs accused the band of "bringing segregation back," with one of the protestors telling the local CBS affiliate, “What they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is not OK. Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else.”

Below is a sampling of some of the social media posts about the show and protest.

The show is believed to have been the first major indoor music event to take place in California since the state "re-opened" on Tuesday, lifting the stay-at-home order and canceling social distancing and capacity guidelines. In order to gain entry, tickets were sold to those 21 and over with proof of vaccination.

“This is not just L.A. reopening, this is the rock music industry and community reopening,” concertgoer Dan Thomas told Los Angeles' CBS News affiliate.

According to Setlist.fm, the band played a 23-song set that included the tracks "No Son of Mine," "Shame Shame," the live debut of the Medicine at Midnight title cut, "Cloudspotter" and "Making a Fire" all off their recent Medicine at Midnight release. See the full setlist below.

The Canyon Club show was considered to be a warm-up date for the band who will re-open New York's Madison Square Garden this Sunday (June 20). Like the Canyon Club gig, the MSG show is also for those able to show proof of vaccination.

Foo Fighters The Canyon Club June 15, 2021 Setlist

1. "Times Like These"

2. "No Son of Mine"

3. "The Pretender"

4. "Learn to Fly"

5. "Run"

6. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

7. "Shame Shame"

8. "Rope"

9. "My Hero"

10. "These Days"

11. "Medicine at Midnight"

12. "Walk"

13. "Somebody to Love" (Queen cover)

14. "All My Life"

15. "Arlandria"

16. "Cloudspotter"

17. "Breakout"

18. "Skin and Bones"

19. "This Is a Call"

20. "Aurora"

21. "Best of You"

Encore

22. "Making a Fire"

23. "Everlong"