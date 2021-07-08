Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden Music Return Featured in New Mini-Documentary

Were you there when Foo Fighters brought live music back to New York City? Even if you weren't one of those packing Madison Square Garden on June 20, you can certainly feel like you were and experience the exuberance of the night with a new mini-documentary produced by Madison Square Garden.

The short clocks in at just under 10 minutes not only showcasing a portion of Foo Fighters performance that night, but also giving you some insight in what happened in the lead up to be the big performance. The film talks with MSG staffers, vendors, fans and crew involved in helping to put the performance on that would mark the first performance at the historic venue in 466 days.

Opening with the goosebump-raising sound of the audience belting the "whoa-oh-ohs" from "Best of You," Dave Grohl calms the crowd to share what the night meant to him.

"For the last year I had this reoccurring dream that I would walk onstage and we would look at each other for the first time and it would take a couple of minutes. But we'd look at each other like, 'Thank God we got here tonight,'" said the singer. "And then I walk out onstage tonight and it was just like that. So thank you very much everybody for making my dream come true tonight."

Foo Fighters will be a name oft mentioned when it comes to discussing the return of live music. The band played the first indoor performance in California after COVID regulations were lessened in June at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. That was soon followed by the Madison Square Garden gig re-opening the historic New York venue. And they're set to help The Forum in Los Angeles reopen for a full capacity audience on July 17 as well.

Revisit the Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden show in The Day the Music Came Back mini-documentary below and find out where else you can catch the band here.

The Day the Music Came Back Featuring Foo Fighters