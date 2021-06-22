Foo Fighters to Reopen Los Angeles’ Forum for Full Capacity Concert in July

Foo Fighters are really getting into this "return of full capacity live music" thing, just announcing that they will help to bring back a full capacity live show to the "fabulous" Forum in Los Angeles next month.

The band made the proclamation with a neon green poster that simply states, "There will be rock!" (as seen below). The show is scheduled for July 17 at one of Los Angeles' most iconic entertainment venues.

The news comes just after Foo Fighters helped to bring live music back to New York's Madison Square Garden over the weekend. They also played what is believed to be the first indoor music concert after the state of California lifted restrictions earlier this month at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

The July 17 show will indeed be the first full capacity concert that the Forum has hosted since the pandemic forced the shutdown of touring over a year ago.

“As we prepare to reopen the Forum to fans, the health and safety of our guests, artists and staff is our top priority,” said Geni Lincoln, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Live Events at the Forum. “We’re excited to welcome back fans for live music, and couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our return with members of our Forum family, Foo Fighters!”

The venue revealed some of their policies for the show and future events as detailed below:

- When purchasing tickets, guests will confirm (for themselves and guests) that they will be fully vaccinated, or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Guests will also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.

- The LA County Health Department recommends that guests wear a face covering.

- Guests will be encouraged to utilize mobile ticketing, and concessions can be purchased via mobile ordering.

- An updated bag policy allows for small clutches and clear bags.

- The Forum will be a cashless venue, with cash-to-card machines available on site.

Additional Forum reopening details can be found here.

Tickets will be on sale to the public as of June 25 at 10AM PT. Head here for more ticketing info.

Foo Fighters Los Angeles Forum Concert Poster

Foo Fighters