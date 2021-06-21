Dave Chappelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage to Sing Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Foo Fighters were led by comedian Dave Chappelle in a cover version of Radiohead's "Creep" on Sunday (June 20). The surprise live collaboration served as a special treat for attendees of the Foos' triumphant concert return to New York City's Madison Square Garden.

There, the Foos performed for MSG's first full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Nearly a year and a half later, concerts and tours the world over are now starting to come back in earnest.

See a fan-captured video of Foo Fighters and Chappelle's live Radiohead cover down toward the bottom of this post.

The alt-rock mainstays and the high-profile comedian clearly have something of a rapport. Last November, the Foos and Chappelle teamed up on an episode of Saturday Night Live where the funnyman hosted and the rock band acted as the musical guest.

Ahead of the Foos' Madison Square Garden gig on Sunday, the group warmed up during their first indoor concert since 2019 at Los Angeles' Canyon Club. Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins sang lead on a cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love;" the small show was admissible only to concertgoers vaccinated against COVID-19. Both it and the June 20 concert were picketed by anti-vaccine protestors.

"Creep" seems to be something a favorite of Chappelle's. The comedian has covered the song publicly on at least three occasions prior, per Pitchfork: in 2016 at a birthday party for singer Erykah Badu, at an SNL afterparty following an earlier Chappelle-hosted episode and again with pop star Ed Sheeran.

Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight arrived earlier this year. It contains the singles "Waiting on War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame." In October, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Foo Fighters + Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's "Creep" - June 20, 2021