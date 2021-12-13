Due to "unforeseen medical circumstances," the Foo Fighters had to cancel their scheduled appearance at the Formula 1 championship race in Abu Dhabi, which was scheduled for Dec. 12.

The race, which was won by driver Max Verstappen, was held at the Yas Marina Circuit and, through social media, the venue informed spectators that the legendary rock group would not be performing for the aforementioned reason. Additionally, a statement from the Foo Fighters read, "The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events."

As reported by the Associated Press, organizes also confirmed that the band was "unable to travel" to Abu Dhabi for the event.

Emirati state-linked newspaper The National spoke with promoter John Lickrish about the sudden cancelation, who alleged that one of the Foos was hospitalized before the group was set to board a plane in Chicago with a direct flight to Abu Dhabi.

Lickrish said he received a phone call and relayed, "It was the band’s management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago. My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were okay. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band’s gear had arrived."

As of yet, there has been no official comment from the Foo Fighters regarding one of the band members reportedly being hospitalized.

In place of Foo Fighters, EDM artists Martin Garrix and DJ Snake were tabbed for appearances at the race.

Meanwhile, the band was recently nominated for three Grammy awards and announced a series of U.S. tour dates which stretch from May 14 through Aug. 20 of next year. See those stops here.