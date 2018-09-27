Take one part of Rob Zombie's band, add a former Marilyn Manson player, call in a guy from Suicide Silence and top it off with some vocals from a member of Youth Code and you've got the newly formed band Heavens Blade.

The group consists of Sara Taylor, Alex Lopez, Fred Sablan and Piggy D and together they have just unleashed a chaotic, high energy new track titled "Spoiled Rotten," which you can hear in the player below.

The band just launched their website and Instagram accounts, with the website consisting solely of the song "Spoiled Rotten" in its entirety, while the Instagram page has a brief portion of the track. While no additional details or news has been posted at their website, you can enter your email to be put on a mailing list.

Stay tuned for additional details as they are revealed.

Heaven's Blade, "Spoiled Rotten"