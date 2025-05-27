With the Oasis reunion tour quickly approaching, you can now check off one past band member who won't be part of the run. Zak Starkey revealed during an appearance on BBC Breakfast (per NME) that he was "gutted" that he learned he wouldn't be part of the tour.

"I texted them and said, 'Why am I not in it?," remarked Starkey about first hearing of the reunion. The drummer initially joined Oasis in 2004 and remained behind the kit for the band through 2008. He had replaced the band's second drummer, Alan White.

Seemingly confirming the speculation that Joey Waronker would be handling drums on the upcoming reunion run, Starkey remarked, “You know, if you get a new drummer, you get comfortable, don’t you? You get comfortable with new musicians and I think that’s what’s happened and I’m alright with that.”

Waronker has worked with some big acts over the years, sitting behind the kit for Beck, R.E.M. and Roger Waters among others.

As for his thoughts about Oasis as they return to the stage, Starkey commented, "God, yeah, greatest rock and roll band of my generation. Greatest rock and roll singer of my generation."

Who Else Is Playing in Oasis' Reunion?

Outside of the Gallagher brothers, bassist Andy Bell recently confirmed his participation. Earlier this year, NME speculated that the lineup would also include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs along with Waronker and those reports appear to be accurate as Archer, Bonehead and Bell were recently spotted together at a London studio with Noel Gallagher, per The Sun.

Mikey Rowe, a keyboardist for Noel's High Flying Birds, was also reportedly part of the rehearsal sessions, though there has been rumor of Christian Madden handling keys on the tour.

Zak and Forth

What's going on with Zak Starkey? There's been plenty of confusion over his status with The Who. The drummer was seemingly let go in April only for Pete Townshend to later reveal that he hadn't been fired after all. Then on May 18, Townshend revealed that Starkey was no longer with the group.

In a new social media post, Starkey offered some insight into the situation. "I had a great phone chat with Roger [Daltrey] at the end of last week which truly confused both of us!!!

Rog said I hadn’t been ‘fired’…I had been ‘retired’ to work n my own projects. I explained to Rog that I have just spent nearly 8 weeks at my studio in Jamaica completing these projects, that my group Mantra Of The Cosmos was releasing one single at the beginning of June and after that had run its course ( usually 5/6 weeks ) I was completely available for the foreseeable future.".

"Rog said ‘Oh!’ and we kind of left it there - on good terms and great friends as we have always been," he adds. "Gotta love these guys. As my mum used to say ‘The mind boggles!!!’"

Oasis in 2025

The Oasis reunion tour is set to kick off July 4 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It's the first of two nights (July 5) in Cardiff. The reunion run will continue exclusively in the U.K. through Aug. 17 in Dublin. After that, the band will head to Rogers Stadium in Toronto to kick off a North American tour leg on Aug. 24. Additional dates are also booked for Asia, Australia and South America this year.

All dates and ticketing information for the Oasis reunion tour can be found through the band's website.