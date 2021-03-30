Fozzy’s Chris Jericho Donates $2.5K to Family of Uber Eats Driver Killed in Carjacking

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has joined those raising funds for the family of Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver who was tragically killed last week during a botched carjacking.

The 66-year-old driver was assaulted by two teenage girls who tased him in order to gain control of his vehicle. Anwar initially struggled with the girls and was hanging onto the side of the car when they sped off and eventually crashed the vehicle which flipped and killed the driver.

Jericho, who donated $2,500 to the family's GoFundMe account, told TMZ Sports that he was struck by the accident and felt compelled to help.

"Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves ... mere children ... hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie," said the musician.

"I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard," Jericho added, stating, "It's not much, but it's the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation."

The family initially set a $100,000 goal, which has eclipsed $948,000 at press time. The account describes Anwar as a "hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family" and "a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one." The donations for the GoFundMe were being raised to provide a traditional Islamic funeral and to assist the family with the loss of income.

The two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged this past Wednesday (March 24) with felony murder and armed carjacking with a taser charges in Washington, D.C.