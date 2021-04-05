Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is scared about the future of rock 'n' roll because he doesn't think there are a lot of new rock bands. Though he noted some newcomers like Greta Van Fleet and the Struts, he questions who the next generation of rockers will be.

During a chat with Rick Beato, Jericho was discussing how bands like Metallica had a slow build before they became successful in the mainstream, and that that same slow build doesn't really work for newer rock bands today. "If you don't strike and get a No. 1 hit right off the bat, you're kind of pushed to the wayside," he said.

"And that really scares me too, because what is the future of rock 'n' roll gonna be as a result?"

The rocker went on to explain a conversation he had with Mr. "Rock Is Dead" himself, Gene Simmons, about the future of rock. The KISS icon told Jericho that all genres come to an end at some point, and pointed out swing and polka music as examples.

"I'm starting to wonder, was he right about rock 'n' roll? Because when I was a kid, everybody was in a band," Jericho continued.

Upon discussing Download Festival with promoter Andy Copping, Jericho questioned which bands would be headlining the event ten years from now, when groups like Metallica, Iron Maiden, AC/DC and System of a Down may not be performing anymore.

"Avenged Sevenfold are building and Slipknot, but who is the next generation of those bands? Because with the exception of Greta Van Fleet and the Struts and a couple of others, there's not a lot of new rock 'n' roll bands," he claimed. "Whereas before, there'd be 40 or 50 and you couldn't keep up with all of them."

Beato did mention, however, that the pandemic created a surge in guitar sales, which could potentially mean more young people have become interested in learning and pursuing music.

Chris Jericho Interview with Rick Beato