What are GWAR doing in a new music video from My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero?

The Scumdogs made a cameo appearance in the video for "Medicine Square Garden," a track off Frank Iero and the Future Violents' 2019 album, Barriers. It's your typical music video — musicians in white button down shirts with black ties, '80s exercise video aesthetics — and then when a little distortion kicks in, GWAR invade the video set and kill every member of the band.

Watch the "Medicine Square Garden" video below.

"'Medicine Square Garden' is not your typical single," began Iero in a statement. "It’s a five and a half minute attempt at answering the question, 'What if Prince wrote a Sleep song?' Oh and if that’s not batshit enough for you, I already had the video in my head," he continued, explaining, "So armed with crudely drawn set designs and a typed-up description of a witchy calisthenics workout meets a Robert Palmer alien massacre, I submitted my pitch to the label. This was my vision from the beginning and no one told me I was crazy. What a world."

Iero's music video isn't the only unexpected place GWAR surfaced in recent weeks. Guitarist Pustulus Maximus made a surprise appearance on CNN, checking in from his Antarctican fortress in the midst of the global pandemic. He said there's potentially some new music being written for the follow-up to 2017's The Blood of Gods. Watch that here.

Meanwhile, Iero is set to make his way to the stage with the newly reunited My Chemical Romance later this year. As of the time this article was published, the band has not made any changes to their already scheduled North American tour, which is set to take place in the fall.

Frank Iero and The Future Violents, "Medicine Square Garden" Music Video