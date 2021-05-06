Frank Turner Is All of Us Returning to Live Shows in New Song ‘The Gathering’

How much do you miss live music? Frank Turner has summed up that thought quite well is his new song "The Gathering," which is the first release from his upcoming but still untitled new album.

Belting at full volume to kick off the song, Turner sets the stage singing, "The first time that the beat drops in the bar it's gonna be biblical / The second that the sing-along starts it'll be sensational." He later hits on the feelings felt both by musicians and music lovers singing, "I've been missing the feeling when we close up the gaps between us / It's better than the best benediction, more bracing than bloodlust."

It's a high energy rocker that you know will just set the tone when fully packed venues become the norm again. Turner teased the song's arrival Wednesday during a livestream for fans in his new online space also known as "The Gathering" ahead of the track's release today (May 6). During the chat he revealed that the song features a pair of name guests with Muse's Dom Howard bringing the power and the swing on drums and Jason Isbell playing guitar on the track.

"The whole vibe of this record sonically is to go to recording in a more aggressive direction," said Turner via the livestream, later remarking that he's also written more songs for this new album than he's done in years. Turner also revealed that Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin will appear on songs from the record along with some other guests he's keeping quiet for now. Rich Costey, who produced the Tape Deck Heart album, has been producing the record as well.

Xtra Mile Recordings

Of the new song, Turner said in a statement, “It’s a song about what we’ve been missing, that sense of coming together, and how ready I am to get back to it. The last year has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for everyone, not least the people who work and revel in live music.”

He added that the song addresses how the past year altered his life and identity, explaining, “I am the guy who tours, this is who I’ve been since I was 16. This is the longest period of time I’ve slept in the same bed continuously since I was seven.” You can check out the personal nature of Turner's feelings on live music in the lyric video below.

"The Gathering" song is currently available right here.

Turner has also announced a number of shows coming in the U.K. and was recently announced as a performer at the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas this September. See all his dates listed here.

Frank Turner, "The Gathering"

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.