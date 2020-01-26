Gary Clark Jr. Beats Tool for 2020 Best Rock Song Grammy

Gary Clark Jr. won his second Grammy of the night, being the freshly minted winner of the Best Rock Song Grammy for "This Land" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Though Tool had won for Best Metal Performance, there was some thought that their major year in 2019 might also propel them to a Best Rock Song Grammy for "Fear Inoculum."

Clark Jr. wins in a category that not only included the epic Fear Inoculum title track from Tool, but also had the more alt-pop leaning tracks "Give Yourself a Try" from The 1975 and "Harmony Hall" from Vampire Weekend and the blues rock-leaning cuts "History Repeats" from Brittany Howard. Clark has also won for Best Rock Performance and he received a Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy earlier in the afternoon.

Stay tuned for our Grammy coverage throughout the afternoon and evening.

2020 Best Rock Song Grammy Nominations



Tool – "Fear Inoculum"

The 1975 – "Give Yourself a Try"

Vampire Weekend – "Harmony Hall"

Brittany Howard – "History Repeats"

Gary Clark Jr. – "This Land"