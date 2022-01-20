George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher Unveils Sludgy New Solo Song ‘On Wings of Carnage’

A new year brings new carnage, courtesy of Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher who is ramping up to the release of a new solo record with the second single "On Wings of Carnage."

Though solo, Corpsegrinder doesn't veer too far from familiar territory, unleashing a brutal, sludgy gem for his solo album's second single. Kicking off with double kick drum heaviness and leaning into the singer's booming guttural, the song falls in line with the metal stylings you have come to expect from the vocalist.

"On Wings of Carnage" follows "Acid Vat," the first single off the forthcoming self-titled set that arrived just before year's end. The upcoming album is due Feb. 25 with production from Jamey Jasta and Nick Bellmore and it will be released by Jasta's Perseverance Music Group. You can find "On Wings of Carnage" via the platform of your choosing here.

Jasta previously commented on working with Fisher, calling it a "dream come true." "He's one of the best dudes in metal and one of the most brutal voices EVER. He's outdone himself on this album!"

"When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired up to get into the studio with Erik Rutan and record the vocals," Fisher adds. "It's a mix of death metal, thrash and hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!! I'm really excited about it, and I can't wait for the world to hear it!!!"

Corpsegrinder, "On Wings of Carnage"