Ghost 101: The Mysterious Swedish Band, Explained

By now, even the most casual rock fans are aware of Ghost. The Swedish collective started out a decade ago as an underground band with a built-in mythology and storyline and a hardcore fanbase. But they're clearly aiming at getting a larger audience with their new single, "Rats," which is starting to get radio play. As the man-behind-the-band, Tobias Forge recently told Loudwire, "It's supposed to feel like that sort of opening track. A song that could get 80,000 people to jump. If you ever want to play bigger places, you need to have records that sound like you're playing in big places."