You Can’t Handle Ghost Singer Cardinal Copia’s Hollywood Acting Audition Tape

Cardinal Copia has a certain raw magnetism that translates well to the concert stage, but can the Ghost leader transition to a career on the big screen? That appears to be the plan, as a newly released video finds the Cardinal being granted permission to try his hand at acting in Hollywood. But is he any good?

"I'm doing auditioning tape for television displaying acting skills," says Copia into the camera.

It appears our Cardinal is well versed on some of Hollywood's biggest films, using some of the buzziest catch phrases ever to be uttered on the big screen as part of his audition. He shows his versatility right off the bat, handling both the Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson lines from A Few Good Men - "I want the truth," he utters with some conviction, only to counter, "You can't handle the truth."

The Cardinal has a fondness from Arnold Schwarzenegger movies dusting off lines from Terminator 2 and Kindergarten Cop. He delivers some chilling close-up moments mimicking lines from The Sixth Sense and Silence of the Lambs. And he has lighter moments offering up "Schwing" from Wayne's World and "Blue Steel" from Zoolander. Plus, he's got that over the top machismo ripping off a Pacino-like "Hooo-ahh" from Scene of a Woman.

But Cardinal Copia isn't always on top of his game, butchering a few lines along the way ("We're gonna need a bigger yacht" - Jaws; "Hasta la vista, motherfucker" - T2) and totally getting twisted over Jim Carrey's Truman Show greeting. Still, you have to give it up for clever usage of a light saber and some not so nimble action star moves.

Is this teasing a potential move from the stage to the big screen? Only time will tell what's in store for Cardinal Copia. But for now, you can catch Cardinal Copia fronting Ghost on tour in late summer and early fall. Dates begin Aug. 26 in San Diego with Mastodon and Spiritbox also on the run. Get your tickets here.

Ghost's Cardinal Copia Goes Hollywood