It was reported yesterday that Ghost had a live album in the works, but it's arriving sooner than most expected. In fact, Ceremony and Devotion is currently available today (Dec. 8) digitally via iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay and it's streaming via Spotify.

The album, produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety, spans the band's entire catalog and was filmed during their "Popestar" world tour this past summer. The 15-song collection starts with "Square Hammer," ends with "Monstrance Clock" and is filled with fan favorites like "From the Pinnacle to the Pit," "Cirice," "He Is," "Absolution" and more in the middle. To give fans a taste of the sound, the band has just issued a new live video for "Absolution" that can be viewed above.

Though the album is now available digitally, those wishing for a physical release will have to wait a bit longer as Ceremony and Devotion will arrive in both double CD and double LP formats on Jan. 19. The vinyl will be a limited edition "translucent tigers eye" colored vinyl, with bundle options including a lenticular poster, limited edition 8-track and t-shirt. Visit the Ghost online shop for details.

Ghost wrapped their touring in support of Meliora earlier this fall, with Papa Emeritus III being dragged offstage by a pair of men in suits with Papa Emeritus Zero emerging and declaring, "The Middle Ages begin now." The group has reportedly been working on new music, with Tobias Forge declaring in a previous interview that they were eyeing April 2018 for the release of their next studio album.

Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion Track Listing + Artwork

01 - Square Hammer

02 - From The Pinnacle to the Pit

03 - Con Clavi con Dio

04 - Per Aspera Ad Inferi

05 - Body and Blood

06 - Devil Church

07 - Cirice

08 - Ghuleh

09 - Year Zero

10 - Spöksonat

11 - He Is

12 - Mummy Dust

13 - Absolution

14 - Ritual

15 - Monstrance Clock

