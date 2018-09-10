Ghost’s European Tour Revealed Despite Sister Imperator Vehicle Crash
There's been a turnover in Ghost, with Cardinal Copia taking the reins after a meeting between Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator, but the two significant figures in Ghost's overall story arch are back with a big announcement for 2019.
Continuing their story, a new video has surfaced with footage of Sister Imperator meeting with an untimely accident. As seen in the clip above, the sister meets a tragic fate as her beloved hooptie has a serious curbside accident, leading to a bedside visit from Papa Emeritus Zero himself.
While the papal one attempts to comfort Sister Imperator in her time of need, it's clear she doesn't have the strength to keep up her promotional duties, leaving the withered Papa Emeritus Zero to make the announcement that Ghost will be hitting Europe in early 2019.
The trek officially begins Feb. 3 in Lyon, France with a handful of dates booked during the month. Watch the video above and check out the dates for the run below.
Ghost 2019 European Tour
Feb. 3 - Lyon, France @ Tony Garnier
Feb. 5 - Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live
Feb. 6 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto
Feb. 7 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Feb. 14 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle
Feb. 15 - Bochum, Germany @ Ruhrkongress
Feb. 17 - Hannover, Germany @ Swiss Life Hall
Feb. 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
Feb. 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
Feb. 21 - Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Feb. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
