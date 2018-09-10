There's been a turnover in Ghost, with Cardinal Copia taking the reins after a meeting between Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator, but the two significant figures in Ghost's overall story arch are back with a big announcement for 2019.

Continuing their story, a new video has surfaced with footage of Sister Imperator meeting with an untimely accident. As seen in the clip above, the sister meets a tragic fate as her beloved hooptie has a serious curbside accident, leading to a bedside visit from Papa Emeritus Zero himself.

While the papal one attempts to comfort Sister Imperator in her time of need, it's clear she doesn't have the strength to keep up her promotional duties, leaving the withered Papa Emeritus Zero to make the announcement that Ghost will be hitting Europe in early 2019.

The trek officially begins Feb. 3 in Lyon, France with a handful of dates booked during the month. Watch the video above and check out the dates for the run below.

Ghost 2019 European Tour

Feb. 3 - Lyon, France @ Tony Garnier

Feb. 5 - Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live

Feb. 6 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto

Feb. 7 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Feb. 14 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Feb. 15 - Bochum, Germany @ Ruhrkongress

Feb. 17 - Hannover, Germany @ Swiss Life Hall

Feb. 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

Feb. 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

Feb. 21 - Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Feb. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

