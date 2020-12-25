Listen: 8 Holiday Songs in the Style of Ghost

With the arrival of each holiday season comes, for better or for worse, non-stop music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and the general spirit of winter altogether. It's enough to drive anyone completely mad, but this holiday medley of eight songs played in the style of Ghost just may be the one thing that maintains your sanity this December.

From the creative mind of Watt White of WWIII (who already treated us to Ghost versions of the Ghostbusters theme song and "Ghost Town Road" — a parody of Lil Nas X's smash hit, "Old Town Road") comes this marvelously wicked twist on a handful of holiday standards. Forget "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" because now we've got the far superior "I Saw Mommy Clipping Satan's Claws."

Ghost are already known for their playful inversions of spiritual causes and WWIII embody this in full elsewhere in the medley as well, flipping "Santa Baby" to "Satan Baby" and the Hanukkah favorite "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" to "Devil, Devil, Devil."

Capping off this sub-two-minute clip is a farewell to the dreadful year that was 2020 as the Infestissumam cut "Year Zero" is transformed to "Year Two Zero" in which we say, "So long," so "year two zero, two zero."

Go from spreading Christmas cheer to spreading Christmas jeer and listen to the full medley below. For more funny videos from WWIII, head here.