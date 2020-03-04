Ghost’s Cardinal Copia Out, Papa Emeritus IV Introduced as New Singer

Papa Emeritus I, II and III are dead and Ghost just waved Cardinal Copia goodbye, introducing their newest singer, Papa Emeritus IV, at the final concert of the Prequelle tour.

With each new record, Ghost have transformed the identity of frontman Tobias Forge, who has masqueraded as skeletal clergyman of varying rank, most recently adopted the suave dancing, smooth talking Cardinal Copia. That changed last night (March 3) in Mexico City, which marked the final stop on Ghost's lengthy world tour in support of their fourth record, as the band welcomed Papa Emeritus IV in a dramatic act of transformation.

The reveal took place mid-set. During the saxophone solo in "Miasma," Papa Nihil suddenly died and Cardinal Copia walked out onstage to a backing track of "Arrival" by Swedish pop sensation Abba. With his arms outstretched, the Cardinal was surrounded by a group of Sisters of Sin, who helped him shed his old identity.

Papa Emeritus IV is colorful and mystic in a flowing dark blue robe adorned with golden signs and sigils, perhaps suggesting which theme the band will embrace on their next album. Fans will have to wait until 2021 for that, Ghost indicated in a social media post that also highlighted photos of the new frontman.

"Gracias México City for your hospitality and warmth. We couldn’t pick a better place to witness the anointment of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV. Papa and the ghouls are incredibly thankful for all your wonderful gifts," wrote Ghost, adding, "Looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021."

Watch footage of the reveal below and see Ghost's photos of Papa Emeritus IV further down the page.

Ghost Reveal Papa Emeritus IV Onstage

Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV — Photo Slideshow