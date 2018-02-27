Ghost Reveal ‘Rats! on the Road’ Spring 2018 Tour Dates
Looks like the Middle Ages are about to begin! Ghost have announced their first new tour dates of 2018 and the initial shows since Papa Emeritus III was hauled offstage during the final show in support of the Meliora album and Popestar EP.
Ghost have been known to "replace" their vocal leader at the end of each album touring cycle, so these new dates should be of particular interest to fans awaiting to see who will emerge in Papa's place.
The new dates start May 5 in Riverside, Calif., and continue through June 1 in St. Paul, Minn. The trek has been dubbed the "Rats! on the Road" tour and tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Saturday (March 3) through the band's website. The upcoming dates do include a radio festival as well as an appearance at Rocklahoma in addition to all of the headlining shows.
Ghost have reportedly been working on new music, and while an album announcement has not been made as of yet, the reveal of new tour dates suggests that some news may be coming soon. Check out all of the new Ghost dates listed below.
Ghost 2018 U.S. Tour Dates
May 05 - Riverside, Calif. @ RMA
May 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Music Hall
May 08 - Houston, Texas @ Revention
May 10 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli
May 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Taft Theatre
May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
May 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
May 15 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
May 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Crouse Hinds Theater
May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center
May 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ WMMR BBQ
May 20 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
May 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
May 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Tennessee PAC
May 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House
May 26 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
May 27 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Cannon Center
May 29 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater
May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater
June 01 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace Theater
