This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot.

Indeed, just behind Godsmack, Metallica's "Lux Æterna," released Nov. 28, debuted at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the week of Dec. 10.

Is that what it's like to be Godsmacked?

Regardless, as reported by Blabbermouth, Metallica still boasts a history of 25 Billboard Top 10 singles, going back to their first ("Enter Sandman") in 1991. Also this week, "Lux Æterna" entered Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at No. 1.

Its parent album, Metallica's 72 Seasons, arrives April 14, 2023. "Is there a special meaning to the title?" Metallica's James Hetfield recently explained. "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."

Meanwhile, "'Surrender' is a very cut and dry song," Godsmack singer Sully Erna says. "It's simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who's right or wrong." Godsmack's Lighting Up the Sky emerges Feb. 24, 2023.

Since its release, Metallica's "Lux Æterna" has also struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6. The Metallica tune further debuted at No. 25 on YouTube's U.S. Top Songs chart.

Listen to both songs below.

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (Lyric Video)

Godsmack, "Surrender"