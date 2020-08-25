What Does Godsmack’s Debut Album Cover Model Look Like Now?

With Godsmack's self-titled debut album celebrating another anniversary today (Aug. 25), it's time to revisit the album's cover art and specifically the flame-haired pierced beauty that graced the band's first release.

Her name is Toni Tiller, and she spoke with Kerrang! back in 2018 about her life and what she's been up to since her famous photo shoot.

She explained to Kerrang!, "I was living in NYC and deeply involved in the club kid scene and so I had an interesting look going. I met a photographer in Brooklyn and we were trying a few things out for a project of his and we snapped that image. A few years later he was working with the band and they saw that in his book and liked it, so they purchased it for use. The next thing I know, my face everywhere. It was pretty strange, but I love weird stuff like that."

According to Tiller, the image selected was actually shot in 1994, four years prior to Godsmack's breakout record. At the time, she was a "club kid" and her look drew some attention. While never meeting the band directly for the shoot, she did say that she has met the band a few times in the years since. And a look at her Instagram, reveals that she still does get asked for signings of the famous cover art.

As for what she's up to these days, Tiller told Kerrang!, "Now I live in the woods, I’m bald, usually barefoot, and into a variety of stuff. Meditation, strange objects, cooking, esoteric studies, cacti, dollhouses, rugs and artsy crap. In my spare time I have a reform school for rude kittens." A few of Tiller's Instagram photos show what she looks like now, as seen below.

Godsmack's self-titled debut album was released in 1998. It gave us the hit singles "Whatever," "Keep Away," "Voodoo" and "Bad Religion," while peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It helped launch the band's career and has gone on to be certified four times platinum by the RIAA. To learn more about the album, revisit our anniversary piece here.