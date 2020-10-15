Godsmack's Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola have rebooted their psychedelic rock group The Apocalypse Blues Revue under the new moniker The Apocalypse Blues Revival. The band has just announced their self-titled album and the music video for the first single, "Optimystic" is premiering here at Loudwire.

"The song ‘Optimystic' was seeded by Tony and I around six years ago," said Larkin. "Honestly, it was so stylistically different from Godsmack or The Apocalypse Blues Revue at the time, that it sat on the shelf."

With time to marinate, the song eventually came together and spurred the new album. "Once we got [singer] Shane Hall into the band I wrote lyrics that incorporated the song into the frame of the concept I was already dreaming for the full length record," Larkin added, noting, "Marco Palo played the saxophone with passion and the groove is super smooth. Most of my friends call this their fave track from the new set."

"Optimystic" has a strong lounge swagger, especially thanks to that searing saxophone passage, and is the perfect kickback song to invoke some sinister vibes as Halloween nears and leaves and other natural life endure their seasonal death.

Watch the trippy music video for "Optimystic" further down the page and read the lyrics to the track below as well.

Previously, under The Apocalypse Blues Revue, Larkin and Rombola, alongside bassist Brian Carpenter who remains in the rebooted group, had released two albums — The Apocalypse Blues Revue (2016) and The Shape of Blues To Come (2018).

The new record, The Apocalypse Blues Revival, is slated for a Dec. 11 release through ABR Records Inc. and pre-orders can be placed here. To view the album art and complete track listing, head to the bottom of this page.

The Apocalypse Blues Revival, "Optimystic" Lyrics

Ooohhhh yeeaahhhheeyeha oooooohhhhhhhhhhoooooho Feel the weight of a thousands words, OOHH

As they float by

And every contradiction and all we’ve learned, OOHH

Domesticated lies, OOHH

We can search for the answers, AAHH

We can go back in time, OOHH

Innocence or arrogance it’s for AHH to decide, OOHH I’m optimystic

A change is coming for you

Revelations (a change is coming for you)

A Revival Feel the chaos deep inside and wide, OOHH

Separate from time

Self initiation open eyes

You have it lose it if you want to find it, OOHH

I was given the answers, AAHH

But the questions weren’t mine, OOHH

Take a chance on elegance, AAHH

I can make my own mind, OOHH I’m optimystic

A change is coming for you

Revelations (a change is coming for you)

A Revival (a change is coming soon)

Inside our minds (a change is coming for you)

We can never get too high

WOOO OOHHH YEAYYEAH So give up this and try some of that

Its hit or miss to find your way back

Survival denial and knowing all the while we got to reprogram devolution

Time to make our own decisions, OHH

I was given the answers, AAHH

But the questions weren’t mine, OOHH

Take a chance on arrogance, AAHH

I can make my own mind, OOHH I’m optimystic

A change is coming for you

Revelations (a change is coming for you)

A Revival (a change is coming soon)

Inside our minds (a change is coming for you)

We can never get too high (a revival)

A change is coming for you (a change is coming soon)

(a revival)

A change is coming (coming for you)

Change is coming (a change is coming soon)

Change is coming soon (coming)

(a revival)

Change is coming (change is coming for you)

Change is coming a change is coming soon (change is coming soon)

(a change is coming soon) (a change is coming soon)

A change is coming

Change is coming a change is coming soon (change is coming for you)

The Apocalypse Blues Revival, "Optimystic" Music Video

Apocalypse Blues Revival, Album Art

1. "Waltz of the Antichrist/Impure"

2. "The Abomination of Desolation"

3. "Can’t Shake the Blues"

4. "No One Will Miss Me"

5. "The Doorway"

6. "Written In To The World"

7. "Optimystic"

8. "Enjoy The Ride"

9. "A Gecko (Part 2) – The Endless Possibility of Water (666 Reprise)"