Brace yourself, Florida! The Monster Energy Fort Rock festival will take over its new home at Markham Park in Sunrise on April 28 and 29 and this year's bill might just generate some seismic activity. The two-day festival will be headed up by Godsmack and Five Finger Death Punch leading the opening day, while Ozzy Osbourne and Breaking Benjamin help close out the music weekend.

Godsmack’s Shannon Larkin exclaims, “Hey Ft. Lauderdale! It’s Shannon from Godsmack, here to announce the band’s return to Fort Rock on April 28. It’s been a couple years since we’ve played in Florida, and 3 out of 4 of us call the Sunshine State our home, so we are STOKED to jam with all our homies and all the great rock fans that have supported us for 20 years! Get ready to get Smacked!!”

Clay Busch, Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorship for festival co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents said, “Monster Energy Fort Rock is moving to its new home at Markham Park in Sunrise / Fort Lauderdale for its sixth year, as the site provides a larger space and room to grow, which will allow us to provide attendees with a bigger Fort Rock experience. We truly appreciate the support shown by Fort Rockers over the past five years, and encourage fans in the Fort Myers / Naples area to join us again in 2018 just across Alligator Alley.”

The Monster Energy Fort Rock pre-sale and Early Bird community ticket offers are available now, while the general ticket on-sale VIP ticketing will start this Friday (Dec. 8) at 12N ET. Weekend general admission packages are going for $99.50 plus fees, while weekend VIP tickets are $299 plus fees. There are also single day general admission ($75 plus fees) and single day VIP tickets ($175 plus fees) tickets, and there will be discounted tickets through GovX for active military. Head over to the Fort Rock festival website for all ticketing details.