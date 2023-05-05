Godsmack’s Sully Erna Confirms He Dated Lady Gaga – ‘I’m Proud to Say That I Shared Some Great Moments With Her’

Earlier this year, Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin revealed that singer Sully Erna had dated pop star Lady Gaga for a brief period of time. Now, during an interview with Revolver, Erna recently reflected on that period in his life, offering only kind and admirable things to say about the singer-turned-actress.

When Revolver brought up that the 2018 song "Under Your Scars" was inspired by the time spent with Lady Gaga, Erna was a bit reticent to speak on the topic, but then offered, "What I will tell you is that I have an immense amount of respect for her. I was introduced to her through a mutual friend. We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other."

He continued, "There may be a lot of people in the world that think she's kooky and crazy because she's so wild with fashion and things like that, but she knows exactly what she's doing. She's an extremely smart businesswoman. And she's kind and super talented."

The singer concluded, "I'm proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her. She's an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me. And I'll leave it there."

READ MORE: Sully Erna - My Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

These days Erna is focused on his own music career. Godsmack released their Lighting Up the Sky album earlier this year, and they're currently on the road with I Prevail and Austin Meade playing shows in support of the record. Be sure to get your tickets to see the band live here.