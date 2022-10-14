Green Day Unveil 25th Anniversary ‘Nimrod’ Box Set, Hear a Previously Unreleased Demo Song

Happy quarter of a century to Green Day's Nimrod album, and to celebrate, the band is giving fans an expanded 25th anniversary edition of Nimrod, complete with a previously unreleased demo for the song "You Irritate Me."

The original version of the album featured an impressive 18 tracks, while four additional songs were bonus cuts in Japan and Australia, but somehow "You Irritate Me" didn't make it to the album. That's a shame, as the track fits right in to the band's sound, kicking off with a high energy drum beat and catchy guitar licks. But here in 2022, we now get to hear the song which feels like it would have been a great addition to the record. You can listen to the song in full below and it's available to pick up here.

Green Day, "You Irritate Me"

Meanwhile, with Nimrod celebrating its 25th anniversary today, the 25th anniversary box set is now on the release schedule for Jan. 27, 2023. It includes the original album, one disc of previously unreleased demos and a full live show from Philadelphia's Electric Factory recorded on Nov. 14, 1997, a month after the album's release. The show includes several songs from the Nimrod album along with past Green Day favorites. And while you're just now hearing "You Irritate Me," other demo additions include "Tre Polka" and a cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison" that was previously unreleased.

Fans will be able to get the box set in both CD and vinyl versions. The vinyl version includes a 20-page 12" X 12" book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip mat and a commemorative backstage pass. The CD version also includes the booklet, cloth patch and backstage pass. Pre-orders for Green Day's Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition box set are being taken here.

Nimrod was Green Day's fifth album, coming on the heels of Insomniac just two years prior. It featured the singles "Hitching' a Ride," "Redundant," "Nice Guys Finish Last" and the hugely successful acoustic ballad, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." The album went triple platinum in the U.S. following its release.

And, in honor of it being Nimrod's 25th anniversary, there is plenty of Nimrod-era merch available at the band's webstore.

Green Day, Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set Artwork + Track Listing

green day nimrod 25th anniversary edition artwork Warner Records loading...

Vinyl Box (5 LPs):

LP 1 & 2: Nimrod

LP 3: Nimrod Demos

LP 4 & 5: Live at The Electric Factory 1997

CD Box (3 CDs):

CD 1: Nimrod

CD 2: Nimrod Demos

CD 3: Live at The Electric Factory 1997

Nimrod:

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Hitchin’ A Ride

3. The Grouch

4. Redundant

5. Scattered

6. All The Time

7. Worry Rock

8. Platypus (I Hate You)

9. Uptight

10. Last Ride In

11. Jinx

12. Haushinka

13. Walking Alone

14. Reject

15. Take Back

16. King For A Day

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Place Inside My Head

3. The Grouch

4. Walking Alone

5. Jinx

6. Alison

7. Espionage

8. You Irritate Me

9. Tre Polka

10. When It’s Time

11. Desensitized

12. Chain Saw

13. Reject

14. Black Eyeliner

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia

November 14 1997

1. Going To Pasalacqua

2. Welcome To Paradise

3. Geek Stink Breath

4. Nice Guys Finish Last

5. Hitchin’ A Ride

6. The Grouch

7. Chump

8. Longview

9. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Brainstew

11. Jaded

12. Knowledge

13. Basket Case

14. She

15. Fuck Off And Die

16. Paper Lanterns

17. Scattered

18. Prosthetic Head

19. When I Come Around

20. Good Riddance